ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Sadly, Missing Grand Blanc Graduate Found Dead After Massive Search

By Lisa Marie
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wkfr.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Blanc, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Blanc, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Blanc#Violent Crime#Grand Blanc High School#The Army National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy