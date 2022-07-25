Activists delay clearing of homeless encampments in South Dallas
Activists delayed the city's planned clearing of a homeless encampment under Interstate 45 in South Dallas on Friday, a week after delaying the closure of another encampment.
- Some of the activists were armed .
Why it matters: The City of Dallas has received nearly 700 calls in the past month about homeless encampments scattered throughout the city.
- Reducing homelessness is among the top priorities for city manager T.C. Broadnax, who is still on the job after recent complaints from council members about his performance on a broad range of issues.
What happened: About 40 people gathered outside an encampment Friday morning at Coombs Street to block city marshals and other city staff from moving people's belongings.
- Notices were sent in advance telling people to move their tents and other items to allow the city to clean the area, per the Dallas Morning News .
- A week earlier, activists asked for more time before shutting down another encampment that was on private property at Parnell and Gould streets. They were given the weekend, according to a city memo .
State of play: Last year, civic leaders launched a public-private partnership with the goal of housing 2,700 people experiencing homelessness by October 2023, using private funds to incentivize landlords to accept government housing vouchers.
- Street outreach workers visited encampments to match people with housing options.
By the numbers: Since September, 927 individuals have been moved into housing through the rapid rehousing program, according to figures from the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.
- Of the approximately 50 people at the Gould Street encampment, two were taken to day shelters and four were assisted by Veteran Affairs.
- And the city has reduced its backlog of requests to clean homeless encampments from 375 to 212.
What we're watching: The city plans to increase the number of encampments that street outreach workers visit to match people with social services and shelter options.
