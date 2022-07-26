New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items

961thebreeze.com
Guest
3d ago
That’s swell and all, but you know what would have been even better? Not destroying the economy in the first place and supporting the insane policies that got us here. Not having one of the highest tax rates in the country. Not forcing businesses to close and incentivizing people to not go to work, putting draconian lock-downs into effect over a virus with a better survival rate than the flu for people under 65.
24
Guest
3d ago
Democrats are trashing America with free stuff in their socoist agenda so they have total control over everyone and everything. Lee Zeldin for Governor to save New York State..
22
Jay Karb
3d ago
Here in the People's Republic of New York they would tax the air you breathe if they could figure out how to meter it.
16
