Seahawks training camp: Scoping the offense, DK Metcalf’s contract and more

By ESN Feeds
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso in our staff predictions: Who will be the...

Seahawks Tried Out Five Players

Hausmann, 24, wound up signing a three-year rookie deal with the Lions after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. The Lions, unfortunately, waived him in August of last year but only lasted one day before being claimed by the Giants. From there, Hausmann spent time on and off the Giants’...
Seahawks Signing Longtime Franchise Star To 1-Day Contract

The Legion of Boom may be the most well-known part of the vaunted Seattle Seahawks defense, but it had a pair of pretty good linebackers too. One of them, K.J. Wright, just signed a one-day contract to retire following an illustrious NFL career. On Wednesday afternoon, Wright inked a new deal with the Seahawks allowing him to retire with the team that drafted him.
The Seahawks Signed A New Tight End On Wednesday

The Seattle Seahawks have filled out their full 90-man roster ahead of their first training camp practice on Wednesday. The team announced the signings of three new players today, including former Ohio State tight end Jake Hausmann. After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Hausmann was signed by the...
Seahawks 2022 training camp: Takeaways from the first day of practice

The Seattle Seahawks have completed their first day of 2022 training camp. Here are seven takeaways from their first practice and Pete Carroll’s press conference afterwards. There was some speculation as to whether or not star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf would show up or not as he seeks a new contract. Rest easy, fans. While Metcalf did not report for mandatory minicamp he was present for today’s session. However, he did not participate in any drills. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal. For what it’s worth. after practice Pete Carroll said the team is “right there” on getting him a new contract.
KJ Wright retires a Seattle Seahawk after more than a decade in the NFL

One of the great NFL careers for a former Mississippi State player in the last decade is coming to an end and just how he wanted it. KJ Wright signed a one-day contract with his beloved Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday ending a career that would span 11 seasons. He started as a Seahawk and played all but one season with Seattle and he got to end his career with the franchise that brought him in over a decade ago.
Chris Carson retiring from NFL

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Seahawks RB Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, and was able to carve out a nice role in the Seahawks offense over the last few years. He amassed over 1,000 rushing yards in both 2018 and 2019, but a neck injury forced him to miss 13 games last season, and ultimately pushed him into retirement. The Seahawks will now be relying on former first-round pick Rashaad Penny, and newly drafted Kenneth Walker III. Both RBs will have major roles in the Seahawks offense, and should be rostered in 2022.
The Seattle Seahawks-DK Metcalf Staredown Begins

Seattle Seahawks training camp opened today at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. With players not practicing in full pads yet, it’s hard to have clear insight on the depth chart and position battles. However, something stood out from the first day. Star receiver DK Metcalf appeared at practice, but did not participate.
K.J. Wright signs one-day contract to retire with Seahawks

After an offseason full of veteran departures, the Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a familiar friend. But not to play again. K.J. Wright, who was one of the best linebackers in franchise history, signed a one-day contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday so he can retire as a member of the organization.
Jets Activating T George Fant

Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season. As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant...
