His family was scared he'd go to prison. How J.C. Jackson kept his NFL dream alive

On Tuesday, the agent of former New England Patriot Mohamed Sanu announced that the wide receiver signed with the Miami Dolphins. Sanu was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, before signing a five-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In his fourth year with the Falcons, Sanu was traded to the Patriots a week ahead of the 2019 trade deadline. In the trade, the Falcons gained the Patriots' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO