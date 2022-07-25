ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football Picked 5th in West in Preseason Poll

By Kaleb Henry
 4 days ago
Big Ten Conference media have yet to dip into the bowl of Big Red Kool-Aid.

Nebraska was voted to finish fifth in the West Division by league media in the 12th annual Cleveland.com preseason Big Ten football poll.

The rest of the West goes Wisconsin on top followed by Iowa, Minnesota, and Purdue. Illinois and Northwestern follow the Huskers at the bottom of the division.

Ohio State took top honors in the East followed by Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers and Indiana. The Buckeyes are the pick to win the league this fall.

Nebraska, coming off a 3-9 season with a revamped coaching staff and roster, will look to at least meet expectations this season. In four seasons under coach Scott Frost, Nebraska has yet to place as high as preseason projections from Big Ten media.

