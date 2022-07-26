Oklahoma Sooners extend offer to 2024 4-star DL Omar White

The Oklahoma Sooners had a busy weekend on the recruiting trail, extending offers to several players, including 2024 four-star defensive lineman Omar White.

White is a top 20 player at his position and lands inside the top 157 according to On3, 247Sports, and ESPN.

Omar White played up and down the defensive line in Lee County’s three-man front. He has the strength to be an effective player as both a nose tackle and a 3-4 defensive end. He utilizes a strong bull rush to set the edge when lined up as a defensive end, and it’s an effective pass rush move when lined up over the center.

White’s quickness off the snap jumps off the screen, especially when lined up as the nose tackle. White employs an excellent swim move and does a great job working through the “A-gap” between the guard and the center to get into the backfield. White does a great job in backside pursuit when the run is going away from him.

While he’s shown to be a versatile defensive lineman in high school, his best spot is at defensive tackle. As he continues to develop his strength, agility, and quickness, he could play either the 1-technique or 3-technique defensive tackle spots in Brent Venables’ defense.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Texas A&M the edge early in this recruiting battle.

Hometown Leeburg, Ga.

Projected Position Defensive Tackle

Height 6-3

Weight 307 lbs

