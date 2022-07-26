ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

First on CNN: Jill Biden's press secretary leaving White House

By Kate Bennett
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 41

Guest
5d ago

Even democrats are running away from this administration, just look at how many people left Harris’s employ. Can’t say that I blame them!

Reply
41
Judy G Smith
5d ago

Dr. Jill Biden what a trip is all I’m gonna say she had to stay out of the limelight she’s not doing herself any good not a very good representation of a First Lady she needs attention

Reply
14
OH NO
5d ago

Why does the babysitter need a press secretary …… at the tax payers expense I might add……….😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply
33
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Press Secretary#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Hamilton Place Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy