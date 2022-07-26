ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936

By John Robinson
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wmmq.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 WMMQ

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ionia, MI
City
Jackson, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
94.9 WMMQ

We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest

Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

A Potpourri of Rare Michigan Photos: 1900s-1940s

I'm always on the lookout for Michigan photos that are rare, old, quirky, odd, historic, and unusual. Sometimes it gets frustrating and difficult when looking for images of a certain subject or topic. So I thought I'd do something just a tad different. I gathered up over forty Michigan photos...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Unknown Abandoned Mine, Somewhere in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Wish I could give you a better idea of where this old abandoned mining compound is, but I can't. This appears to be one of the less-complex mining sites, but at the same time, somewhat cooler than the major ones. All I know is – it's somewhere in the Upper Peninsula, back in the woods, not far from the road.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southern Michigan#Prison#Serial Killer#Police
94.9 WMMQ

Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms

Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Treat Yourself: Rent This Michigan Maserati!

Everyone's heard of Airbnb and Vrbo. Not everyone has heard of Turo. Turo is basically Airbnb for cars. Car owners are able to place their cars up for short term rental, and travelers are able to choose from a much wider variety of vehicles than are typically available through the usual car rental services.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.9 WMMQ

How Saugatuck, Michigan Looked From the 1860s-1950s

Located in Allegan County, Saugatuck still holds up as one of Michigan's favorite places to visit during the summer....I've been there myself and stayed at one of the bed & breakfast places along the river. Saugatuck's beginnings go back to 1830 when William Butler brought his family here from Connecticut...
SAUGATUCK, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Spotlight On Happy Marcellus Michigan With Photos

Michigan is an awesome state. Our summers are beautiful and the winters are great for snow lovers. I like season change and don't mind the snow and cold temps. Another reason that Michigan is awesome is because of the hundreds of small towns that call Michigan their home. In the...
MARCELLUS, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Old Casinos Weren’t What You’re Led To Believe

I'll tell ya right off the bat: for most people under thirty, a "casino" is where you go to gamble, play slot machines, lose money, make a few bucks then lose it all, etc. But back in the 20th Century, the word 'casino' meant something entirely different. Other terms used for a casino were pavilion, dance hall, music hall, club house, honky-tonk, roadhouse, ballroom, auditorium, concert hall, and amphitheater. In other words, you went there to hear live bands and dance.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy