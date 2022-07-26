ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Monkeypox vaccine doses arrive in Texas

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago
Texas has received more than 14,000 doses of Monkeypox vaccine. The Texas Department of State Health Services sent just over 5,000 to Dallas County, which has the highest number of Monkeypox cases of any county in the state. Dallas County has confirmed more than 50 cases of the virus so far.

The virus can cause fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a painful rash. The vaccine can prevent the disease from occurring if given soon after a person is exposed, ideally within four days. If given after that period it can reduce the symptoms. People need two doses to be fully vaccinated.

The DSHS is also distributing doses to its regional offices and to local health departments. Houston and Harris County got their own shipment of 5,000 doses of Monkeypox vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile of vaccines. Health officials are urging people with a documented or presumed exposure to the virus to get vaccinated.

State health officials are not expecting the next shipment of vaccine until late August or early September.

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

