Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936

U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
Lower Michigan woman with delivery of meth and Adderall in the Copper Country
MOHAWK, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, August 3, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 33-year-old Dodgeville, Michigan woman on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony, and one count of Delivery of Adderall, a 7 year felony. This arrest is in...
Paw Paw man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Planned Parenthood location in Kalamazoo late last month has been charged. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 25-year-old Paw Paw resident Joshua Brereton broke through a fence on July 31 and lit the bushes outside the structure with combustible fuel and tossed a flaming log onto the roof.
Northern Michigan Man Turns In His Sister for Using Dead Mother’s Identity
A Northern Michigan woman has been arrested for attempting to use her dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel was arraigned on Wednesday (8/3) on a laundry list of charges. Michigan State Police have charged the woman from South Boardman with one count of identity theft, one count of a false statement of identity for a financial transaction device, one count of stealing/retaining a financial transactions device without consent, and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
MDOC: Operation in Mt. Pleasant to apprehend parole absconder
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Corrections worked with the Michigan State Police and United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the MDOC said when they arrived at the Mt. Pleasant home, multiple people were trying to...
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
3 arrested on St. Clair River after crossing from Canada to Michigan near ‘known smuggling route’
ALGONAC, Mich. – Officials said border patrol agents arrested three people when they tried to cross the St. Clair River from Canada into Michigan. The boat they were on was noticed by border patrol officials on Tuesday (Aug. 2) at 3 a.m. on the St. Clair River near Algonac.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Teen, adult arrested in Kalamazoo for stolen car, guns
A teen and an adult were arrested in Kalamazoo after handguns were found in a stolen car, police said.
Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Officials: 2 dead in airplane crash in West Michigan
The bodies of two men were found among the wreckage of a downed plane in South Haven Township Wednesday morning, The South Haven Police Department confirmed.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
Lake Michigan shoreline to become ‘electric Route 66′ with EV charging stations
Scenic road trips just got supercharged as the Midwest works together to create an electric route along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline around Lake Michigan. The circuit was announced after...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
