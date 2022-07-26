Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936

A Northern Michigan woman has been arrested for attempting to use her dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel was arraigned on Wednesday (8/3) on a laundry list of charges. Michigan State Police have charged the woman from South Boardman with one count of identity theft, one count of a false statement of identity for a financial transaction device, one count of stealing/retaining a financial transactions device without consent, and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO