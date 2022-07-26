Coroner IDs woman killed in Butler Co. crash CareFlight made ‘hard landing’ while responding to

MILFORD — A CareFlight medical helicopter experienced a ‘hard landing’ while trying to land at the scene of a Butler County vehicle crash that killed a Richmond, Indiana woman and injured three others.

The incident started as a crash around 4 a.m. Tuesday involving two pickup trucks on U.S. 127 at Eaton Road in Milford Twp., Butler County, which is about 10 miles north of Hamilton.

A passenger in one of the trucks, identified by the Butler County Coroner’s Office as 69-year-old Marsha Cottongim, was thrown from the truck in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a media release. A front-seat passenger in the same truck, only identified as a 43-year-old woman, was pinned inside the car and suffered serious injuries.

Two other people inside the first pickup truck also suffered minor injuries in the vehicle crash and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the other truck was not injured in the crash.

A CareFlight medical helicopter was called to the scene to transport the woman who was seriously injured. Just before 5 a.m., the helicopter crashed while trying to land at the scene, injuring all three crew members on board, Jones said. The crew members were also taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

A spokesperson for Premier Health said Wednesday afternoon that all three crew members who were onboard the helicopter have been treated and released from the hospital.

The woman who was seriously injured was not on board the medical helicopter when it crashed, a Premier Health spokesperson said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation of the helicopter crash found the helicopter contacted power lines, sending the helicopter to the ground in the “hard landing.”

The identities of the other people involved in the crash have not been released pending notification of family and further investigation.

The vehicle crash is being investigated by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office while the Federal Aviation Administration will be tasked with investigating the helicopter crash.

