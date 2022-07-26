Gavin Newsom wants Joe Biden’s job. Here are 6 reasons why that’s a horrible idea

fox40jackson.com
Saywhat
3d ago
Newsome is another Biden in the wings. They both have got to go into Retirement. Imagine just how much better America would be if Biden was Retired already. The same goes for Newsome. California and America would benefit him being Retired.
Reply(3)
29
Quickies
3d ago
He must know there is a fix coming to push him to the top, more mass mailings, activist ballot collectors and Marxist Media campaigns
Reply(2)
25
David Braman
3d ago
Newsom just bought his way out of a recall in California! Now he thinks he has a shot at the white house? He just wants to pocket the endorsement money.
Reply
19
