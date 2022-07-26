ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gavin Newsom wants Joe Biden’s job. Here are 6 reasons why that’s a horrible idea

fox40jackson.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox40jackson.com

Comments / 126

Saywhat
3d ago

Newsome is another Biden in the wings. They both have got to go into Retirement. Imagine just how much better America would be if Biden was Retired already. The same goes for Newsome. California and America would benefit him being Retired.

Reply(3)
29
Quickies
3d ago

He must know there is a fix coming to push him to the top, more mass mailings, activist ballot collectors and Marxist Media campaigns

Reply(2)
25
David Braman
3d ago

Newsom just bought his way out of a recall in California! Now he thinks he has a shot at the white house? He just wants to pocket the endorsement money.

Reply
19
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jerry Brown
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Infrastructure Debt#Hud#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Sacramento Bee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless

Comments / 0

Community Policy