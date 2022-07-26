3 arrested after gunfire hits police precinct, homes in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police arrested three people early Tuesday morning after they allegedly unleashed a hail of gunfire that hit homes and even a police precinct in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.

Minneapolis public information officer Garrett Parten said some officers in the 4th Precinct were out in the parking lot when they heard bullets fly by them at about 12:15 a.m.

Parten said the gunfire was coming from a group of people who were shooting at each other in an alley between Knox and Logan avenues.

Police said they followed a car they saw leaving the area and eventually arrested three men and recovered two guns.

Parten said gun violence is becoming too much of a regular occurrence with bullets hitting homes, apartments, hospitals and now police precincts.

"Bullets don't choose their path," Parten said. "Worst of all we have bullets that are hitting people too. Some of those people are innocent bystanders and we will say it as many times as we have to this level of gun violence is absolutely unacceptable."

Police are pleading for anyone with information to contact police.

"Silence is not safe," Parten said. "We need the community help, because the community is the men, women and children who live in this community who I believe don't want this gun violence any more than we do and so together I think we can do more."

People can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). They can also download the free P3 Tips mobile app to submit any tips anonymously.