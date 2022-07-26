Ant-Man 3 will "take hard left turn" and be more epic, says director

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be different to the previous two films in the trilogy, according to director Peyton Reed. The movie is set to be bigger and bolder than what came before – so expect the unexpected.

"We were thrilled to get to do a third Ant-Man movie and do a trilogy," Reed told Entertainment Weekly . "And we knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently. We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie."

The heroes will be faced with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in the movie – who is shaping up to be one dangerous enemy. "We also knew that we wanted to put our heroes up against a very, very formidable opponent," Reed added. "I grew up reading the comics and I knew the character of Kang the Conqueror, who's one of the big, big bad characters in the comics, so to be able to put up our heroes against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us. We went big and we also went small."

A trailer for the film was screened at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 but is not available to the public just yet. It sees the characters dragged into the Quantum Realm, where a sinister Kang warns them that they're in over their heads.

This was far from the only Marvel reveal at SDCC – two new Avengers movies were announced , Captain America 4 got a release date and title , Secret Invasion footage was shown , and much more besides. For everything, check out our guide to all the Marvel announcements at SDCC 2022 through the link.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released on February 17, 2023. In the meantime, see our guide on watching Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU. Next up on the studio's schedule is She-Hulk, which hits Disney Plus this August 17.

