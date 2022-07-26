Brooklyn subway attack: NYPD releases images of stabbing suspect

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of a suspect in a stabbing aboard a No. 2 train rumbling through Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

The footage shows the suspected stabber going through a turnstile at the Sterling Street station near Nostrand Avenue, the same station the southbound train was approaching when the attack took place around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

The assailant got into a verbal argument with another man, 25, aboard the train that escalated into violence, officials said. The attacker used an unknown object to stab the victim in the head and torso, then fled the train at Sterling Street, police said.

The victim, who also got off the train at Sterling Street, was taken to an area hospital and was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

The suspect, believed to be about 35-years-old, is described by police as approximately 6-feet tall and 225 pounds, with a medium build, black hair, and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage pants, and white sneakers.

