Need resume & interview tips? Huntsville Library wants to help!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Madison County Public Library (HMCPL) is offering classes to help community members prepare for the workforce, with resume tips, cover letters and mock interviews to make the process less daunting.

As more companies open or expand into Madison County, more jobs become available. Now, the HMCPL has crafted resume building and cover letter classes along with mock interviews and a breakdown of how to find jobs online.

The downtown library branch manager, Stephen Efird, told News 19 these classes benefit those seeking employment as well as companies based in Madison County who are actively hiring.

The library’s goal with these programs is to help people recognize their own talent and to translate it onto resumes, cover letters and interviews.

“A lot of times you don’t think about various skills that could be translated well onto a resume,” Efrid explained. “These classes will gear you toward thinking about it and makes it where you don’t think that skill is important, but suddenly you see that it is team leadership or helping people educate or training people.”

The library also has classes on various programs such as Microsoft Word, Excel and other computer programs.

At the end of these courses, participants will receive certifications they can show employers.

A full list of classes and other events happening at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.