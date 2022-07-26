Peoples Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) _ Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.9 million.

The bank, based in Marietta, Ohio, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $81.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.5 million.

_____

