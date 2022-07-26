Polaris: Q2 Earnings Insights

Polaris PII reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Polaris beat estimated earnings by 15.24%, reporting an EPS of $2.42 versus an estimate of $2.1.

Revenue was down $54.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Polaris's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 1.78 2.03 1.97 2.18

EPS Actual 1.29 2.16 1.98 2.70

Revenue Estimate 2.12B 2.13B 2.13B 2.10B

Revenue Actual 1.96B 2.17B 1.96B 2.12B

To track all earnings releases for Polaris visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.