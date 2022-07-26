Jessie James & Eric Decker Reveal Their Secret To A Happy Marriage, Says They Have The 'Same Beliefs & Core Values'

Source: Mega

It's no secret that Jessie James and Eric Decker are still into each other after being married for almost one decade — so, what's the secret?

"We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," the couple exclusively tell OK! while talking about their collab with DSW for their Back-to-School campaign, which launched on July 7.

"I love Jessie’s zest for life. She’s the heart and soul of our family," the football player, 35, gushes, while the Kittenish founder, 34, adds, "I love Eric’s passion and drive and watching him be the best dad to our babies."



Though the duo — who share daughter Vivianne Rose, 8, and sons Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6, and Forrest Bradley, 4 — sure have their hands full with their kiddos, they still manage to squeeze in alone time.

"It does get hard sometimes to make time for date nights, but we love to go out to dinner whenever we can! There are so many great date night spots in Nashville," they admit.

When the Hollywood stars aren't traveling, they can be found at home with their tots. "I’m so excited to wake up and be their mom and spend time together — whether it’s cooking a big meal or just cuddling up on the couch and watching a movie," she shares of her babies.

When asked if the tots will end up in showbiz like their parents, the parents wouldn't be surprised if it happens.

"They’re each so talented and we want them to know they’re capable of anything!! Vivi and Eric are such good athletes, and Forrest is already a great entertainer!" they exclaim.

One of the reasons why the Decker's loved working with DSW's Back-To-School campaign was that the whole family could get some new kicks. The new collection features men's, women's and kid's sneakers, boots and sandals from different brands — and the price ranges from $35 to $100.

"Our favorite part of the process was getting to spend time together as a family for the photoshoot and watching the kids get excited over the shoes they picked out!" the duo gush. "We’re all about comfort so we wanted to include styles that could be worn all day, everyday, while still looking good! We both pretty much live in sneakers — between working out and running around, we’ve got to have some good sneakers in the mix."



They add, "DSW has something for everyone! They have so many different styles to choose from so every kid can find a shoe that matches their own individual style and personality. We generally look for styles and colors that match our wardrobes, and that we can easily incorporate in our daily lives! Working with DSW is a no-brainer. We had so much fun last winter and now getting to include our kids in the process for the Back-to-School campaign made it extra special this time around."

For more on the collection, click here.