Scarlet Sunrise: Trio of Buckeyes earn Big Ten preseason honors

TreVeyon Henderson is among three Ohio State players listed on the preseason honors. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Trio of Buckeyes earn Big Ten preseason honors

The Big Ten doesn’t release a preseason all-conference list or dole out a list of who should win the league.

But it does place five players from each side of the league on its “preseason honors” list, and the Buckeyes are heavily represented. Three of the five members of the Big Ten East preseason honors team are from Ohio State: quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all on the list.

They’re joined by Michigan running back Blake Corum and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.

The five players from the West side of the conference are: Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.

But the Buckeyes led all Big Ten teams with three players selected.

Pair of Buckeyes stars named to Thorpe Award preseason watch list

The Ohio State defense is being reconstructed to be more safety-driven and friendly on the cornerbacks.

The folks creating preseason watch lists are apparently well-aware that the Buckeyes defense should be much better this fall. A pair of Buckeyes star defensive backs — safety Ronnie Hickman and cornerback Denzel Burke — were both named to the preseason watch list for the Thorpe Award, given annually to the top defensive back in the country.

Hickman, who led the team in tackle last season, will be coached by new safeties coach Perry Eliano, who was the defensive backs coach for reigning Thorpe Award winner Coby Bryant at Cincinnati last fall.

Burke, meanwhile, is heading into a sophomore season with high expectations after impressing as a true freshman starter a year ago.

Buckeyes unanimously picked as preseason favorite to win Big Ten

Ohio State expects to be back on top of the Big Ten this fall.

The media from around the conference expects the same from the Buckeyes. Ohio State was unanimously picked to take back the conference crown this fall after a year away from it. In a preseason media poll conducted by Cleveland.com, the Buckeyes received all 36 votes from around the league as the preseason winner of the conference.

The Buckeyes finished ahead of Michigan, who didn’t receive a single first-place vote despite winning the league a year ago, Penn State and Michigan State, respectively.

A total of 31 of the 36 ballots have Ohio State beating Wisconsin for the league title. Other conference championship game picks include the Buckeyes beating Iowa and Minnesota inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in early December.

Counting down

Big Ten Media Days: Today

Ohio State season opener vs. Notre Dame: 39 days away

Ohio State vs. Michigan: 123 days away

