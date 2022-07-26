TBS cancels ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ after 7 seasons

NEW YORK — TBS has announced the cancellation of late-night show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.”

According to The Associated Press, the network shared the news in a statement Monday, saying the series – which has run for seven seasons – would not be returning to TBS.

“We are proud to have been the home to ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work,” read the statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

The 52-year-old Bee, a former correspondent on “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,” was one of just a few women to host a late-night show, the AP reported. She also was a producer of “Full Frontal,” according to the news agency.

“Bee made television history in the late-night space, paving the way for female voices in what has traditionally been, and continues to be, a male-dominated landscape,” Bee’s representatives said in a statement Monday, according to THR. “‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ consistently broke barriers with Sam and her team boldly using political satire to entertain, inform and empower viewers, while embracing critically underrepresented stories, particularly about women.”

The show also took to Twitter following the announcement, reacting with its trademark humor.

“We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week – that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of ‘Big Bang,’” the show tweeted from its official account. “To our loyal fans – we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace.”

Another tweet quipped: “‘Full Frontal’ is leaving TBS to go spend more time with her family.”

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: Samantha Bee through the years Here are some photos of late-night host and comedian Samantha Bee through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD)

