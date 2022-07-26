UPS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.85 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $24.77 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.73 billion.

UPS expects full-year revenue of $102 billion.

