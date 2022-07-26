Centene: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $172 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $35.94 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.56 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $141.6 billion to $143.6 billion.

