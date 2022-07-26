Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• General Motors GM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $34.59 billion.

• Pentair PNR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• IVERIC bio ISEE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NexPoint Residential NXRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $63.85 million.

• Old National Bancorp ONB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $390.55 million.

• Neogen NEOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $138.37 million.

• First Merchants FRME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $155.42 million.

• Oxford Square Cap OXSQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Independent Bank IBCP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $34.41 million.

• Albertsons Companies ACI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $22.77 billion.

• First Foundation FFWM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $92.06 million.

• TransUnion TRU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $964.43 million.

• Provident Financial Hldgs PROV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.

• PJT Partners PJT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $226.43 million.

• Peoples Bancorp PEBO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $78.93 million.

• Camden National CAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $46.86 million.

• Franklin Electric FELE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $544.45 million.

• Ecolab ECL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Watsco WSO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.05 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Fiserv FISV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

• Shutterstock SSTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $209.25 million.

• Iridium Comms IRDM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ares Capital ARCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $464.23 million.

• Armstrong World Indus AWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $317.19 million.

• Venator Materials VNTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $680.53 million.

• Sensata Technologies ST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Polaris PII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Avient AVNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• PACCAR PCAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.

• CTS CTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $146.31 million.

• CommVault Systems CVLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $194.21 million.

• Hubbell HUBB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• PGT Innovations PGTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $365.21 million.

• Kimberly-Clark KMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• Corning GLW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• Archer-Daniels Midland ADM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $25.16 billion.

• Raytheon Technologies RTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $16.60 billion.

• Moody's MCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• MSCI MSCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $559.62 million.

• Xerox Holdings XRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Graphic Packaging Holding GPK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PulteGroup PHM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.

• Canon CAJ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.49 billion.

• General Electric GE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $17.60 billion.

• 3M MMM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion.

• UBS Gr UBS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Centene CNC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $35.55 billion.

• United Parcel Service UPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $24.62 billion.

• Coca-Cola KO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $10.54 billion.

• McDonald's MCD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.

• Unilever UL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ChampionX CHX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $890.10 million.

• Embotelladora Andina S.A. Common Stock AKO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Enphase Energy ENPH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $504.53 million.

• Essex Property Trust ESS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $390.63 million.

• Highwoods Props HIW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $205.18 million.

• American Assets Trust AAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $98.50 million.

• Telefonica Brasil VIV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Fabrinet FN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $214.80 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $247.57 million.

• Flushing Financial FFIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $65.94 million.

• Industrial Logistics ILPT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NexTier Oilfield NEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $823.38 million.

• Luxfer Holdings LXFR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $106.40 million.

• Wesbanco WSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $112.13 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $359.09 million.

• iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF FM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• Trinet Group TNET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $299.10 million.

• Matador Resources MTDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $802.34 million.

• Paramount Group PGRE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $178.62 million.

• Retail Opportunity ROIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $74.61 million.

• Zions Bancorp ZION is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $738.19 million.

• Aware AWRE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.80 million.

• NextGen Healthcare NXGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $152.90 million.

• Silk Road Medical SILK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $31.16 million.

• QCR Hldgs QCRH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $59.17 million.

• Four Corners Property FCPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $54.01 million.

• Grupo Televisa TV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $897.18 million.

• Vista Energy VIST is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zurn Elkay Water ZWS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $278.71 million.

• Hawaiian Holdings HA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $669.87 million.

• Tenable Holdings TENB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $163.27 million.

• Renasant RNST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $145.37 million.

• Luther Burbank LBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $44.88 million.

• First Commonwealth FCF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $97.41 million.

• First Interstate BancSys FIBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $272.93 million.

• Premier Financial PFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $57.15 million.

• First Bank FRBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $21.88 million.

• EastGroup Props EGP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $115.47 million.

• Cornerstone Building CNR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.

• Tessco Technologies TESS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Buenaventura Mining Co BVN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Navient NAVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $272.14 million.

• Hanmi Financial HAFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $63.60 million.

• Avangrid AGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Teradyne TER is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $829.13 million.

• UDR UDR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $367.71 million.

• FirstEnergy FE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• UMB Financial UMBF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $347.53 million.

• Equity Residential EQR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $672.32 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings AXS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Pebblebrook Hotel PEB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $372.01 million.

• Rush Enterprises RUSHA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Skechers USA SKX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Usana Health Sciences USNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $268.45 million.

• Ameris ABCB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $262.89 million.

• Agilysys AGYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $45.62 million.

• Manhattan Associates MANH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $180.19 million.

• IDEX IEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $764.97 million.

• CoStar Gr CSGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $531.86 million.

• Trustmark TRMK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $160.52 million.

• Juniper Networks JNPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Apollo Comml Real Est ARI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $65.80 million.

• Axalta Coating Sys AXTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Ashland Global Holdings ASH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $622.79 million.

• Stryker SYK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $872.25 million.

• Chubb CB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $9.74 billion.

• Texas Instruments TXN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Ameriprise Financial AMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.56 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• Canadian National Railway CNI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Boston Properties BXP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $752.51 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.05 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Mondelez International MDLZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $6.76 billion.

• Visa V is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.

• Microsoft MSFT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $52.47 billion.

• Alphabet GOOG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $70.35 billion.

• Alphabet GOOGL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $70.27 billion.

• Pzena Investment Mgmt PZN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rush Enterprises RUSHB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Landmark Bancorp LARK is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

