Climate change could cost Ohio billions

By Alissa Widman Neese
 5 days ago

Ohio municipalities will have to spend between $2 and $6 billion annually by 2050 to keep up with the effects of climate change.

Driving the news: Growing electricity usage, road repairs, stormwater management and power line maintenance are among the likely-to-balloon expenses highlighted in a new report sponsored by the Ohio Environmental Council and Power a Clean Future Ohio.

  • The increase is projected to be 26% to 82% higher than spending levels in 2019.

Why it matters: As temperatures increase, extreme and disruptive weather like last month's power-stopping storms are only expected to become more frequent.

  • The cost of addressing it could fall onto taxpayers, the report cautions.

Threat level: Columbus continues to get hotter. Our annual average temperature is up 3.7 degrees since 1970 .

Zoom in: The environmental report used Columbus City Schools to illustrate the impact of prolonged heat on urban districts, including canceled classes.

  • All Columbus classrooms are slated to be air-conditioned for the first time this academic year, following several years of renovations.
  • The price tag: $1 to $5 million per building.

Zoom out: The largest anticipated statewide expense — an estimated $580 million to $2.2 billion annually — is protecting drinking water from Lake Erie's harmful algal blooms, caused by warmer water and heavy rain.

  • Other high-cost items include elevating roads to avoid flooding and operating more cooling centers to help residents escape heat.

What they're saying: "Unless we see drastic changes at every level of government to address carbon emissions in the next few years, these impacts will only continue to worsen — and the cost to address them will skyrocket," the report's authors say.

The bottom line: It's getting hotter. If that doesn't change, the consequences could be dire and expensive.

Axios Columbus, anchored by Tyler Buchanan and Alissa Widman Neese, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

