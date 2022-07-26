Makeup Artists Agree: These Life-Changing Mascara Hacks Take Years Off Your Look

Shutterstock

When you think of anti-aging makeup, you may think primarily about concealing dark spots and wrinkles, or contouring with different foundation shades in order to create a more lifted face. However, one of the best ways to take years off of your look with your makeup is to ensure that your eyes look bright and lifted, and that your lashes look long and full. That’s where nailing your mascara technique comes in.

To discover the best anti-aging mascara hacks, we checked in with Vivi Mintara, professional make-up artist and the founder of Eye Makeup Lab. She told us that two of the most important factors are choosing the right mascara and getting the most out of your eyelash curler. Find all of her advice below!

Use Waterproof Mascara

Have you ever caught a glimpse of yourself in the mirror after a long day just to realize that your mascara has transferred to your under-eyes? Unless you're trying to look tired and disheveled, no one wants to get that raccoon look—in fact, Mintara says it will age you instantly by drawing attention to any dark circles and bags. "The worst thing that contributes to an aging effect when it comes to mascara is when it starts running onto your eyelids and into wrinkles," she says.

Luckily, there's a simple solution to this: invest in some great waterproof mascara that will be able to stay on all day long, no matter what the day throws at you. While this may seem overly simple, it's truly one of the most important factors when it comes to avoiding makeup that ages you.

Heat Your Eyelash Curler

An eyelash curler is a must-have for anyone who wants to create an anti-aging effect with their eye makeup. This easy-to-use tool will instantly make your lashes look longer and fuller, opening up your eyes to maintain a bright, youthful look. And Mintara says there's one trick that will help you get even more out of your metal curler: heat it up a bit with a hair dryer before using it!

You already use heat on your hair with a curling iron, so it only makes sense that adding heat to the picture can also help when it comes to your lashes. Simply hold your tool in front of your blow dryer for a few seconds, and then use it as normal. This will allow the curl you create to last longer. However, Mintara warns that "you should wait for the eyelashes to cool a bit before applying the mascara, or you will heat up the product and cause it to have a runnier consistency."

When you pair the powerful, long-lasting shape you'll get from heating your lash curler with the smudge-proof formula of a waterproof mascara, your lashes will look better than ever. With eyes that look open and bright, lashes that look full and long, and no dark makeup smearing beneath your eyes, you'll immediately look younger. It's a win all around!