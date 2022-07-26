Wake County Dems rebuff Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin

Wake County's Democratic Party declined to endorse Raleigh's sitting mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin, in her race for reelection in November, the party said in a release Monday night.

Instead, the party endorsed one of Baldwin's opponents in the race, Terrance Ruth.

Why it matters: Baldwin, who has served as Raleigh's mayor since 2019, faced criticism most prominently for her votes to disband and replace the city's 18 Citizen Advisory Councils and reduce the amount of time residents can speak at city council meetings, WRAL recently reported .

What she's saying: "I have $500,000 in the bank," Baldwin told The News & Observer . "I’m going to take my message to all the voters of Raleigh, and not just a few radical activists."

Those activists, she told The N&O, are people within the Democratic party with "radical ideas."

Wake County's Democratic Party also endorsed a slate of other candidates for city council running for the upcoming November election: