ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees’ 4 reasons a Nationals’ Juan Soto trade is a bad idea

By Brendan Kuty
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy