Former WVU Tight End Named Head Coach of XFL Team

The XFL is making a comeback in 2023 and one of West Virginia's own will be leading one of the new franchises as former WVU tight end Anthony Becht was officially named the head coach for St. Louis over the weekend.

Becht was named a head coach for the XFL a few months back but the league did not reveal the cities of the teams until Sunday.

He played for the Mountaineers from 1996-99 and hauled in 83 receptions for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. Following his career in Morgantown, Becht was selected 27th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. There, he spent five years with the organization before playing three seasons in Tampa Bay and one season each in St. Louis, Arizona, and Kansas City. Becht retired from the NFL at the conclusion of the 2011 season and finished his career with 188 receptions for 1,537 yards, and 30 touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.