ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Should South Korea Adopt An All-Volunteer Force?

By Eunwoo Lee
nationalinterest.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cratering population and rapidly depleting conscription pool have persuaded many in the defense ministry and academia that an all-volunteer force is not only inevitable but also desirable. Arguments against South Korea's military conscription system abound. First, as CATO Institute scholar Doug Bandow has pointed out, the draft allows...

nationalinterest.org

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Economy#Military Service#Volunteer Force#Cato Institute#The Gates Commission
americanmilitarynews.com

Israeli PM warns Biden to prepare to use military against nuclear Iran

In a joint press conference with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that words alone would not stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and that the U.S. and other members of the “free world” must be willing to use military force to stop Iran.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
POTUS
Andrei Tapalaga

Kim Jong-un Used a Fake Brazilian Passport To Travel to Disneyland

Passports issued to North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il (right) and to Kim Jong UnReuters. The current leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un and his late father, Kim Jong Il, used fraudulently obtained Brazilian passports to apply for visas to visit Western countries in the 1990s. This information was presented by Reuters in 2018, stating that this is the only piece of evidence made public. When the fake passports were made public, North Korea responded by saying they were used specifically to travel to Western countries, such as going to Disneyland and other attractions that Kim Jong Un, at a young age, would be interested in.
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Long-Standing And Traditional' Friendship In Message To New Indian President

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Draupadi Murmu. What Happened: In his message to Murmu, Kim hailed North Korea’s “long-standing and traditional relations of friendship and cooperation” with India, according to the statement released by the North Korean Foreign Affairs ministry.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy