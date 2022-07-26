S-OCS considers upgrades to elementary secured entry

The Spencer-Owen Community Schools Board of School Trustees met recently for a regular meeting but heard a proposal to pursue upgraded secured entries for all of the district’s elementary schools.

Board president Chad Cooper and members Jack White, Amber Willen, Sonia Brinson, Derek Morgan and Rick Smeltzer were present. Board member Mark Rogers was absent from the meeting.

The board began by considering their consent agenda which included financial reports, claims and previous meeting minutes. Brinson moved to approve the request, and Morgan seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously, 6-0.

The board then heard an update on the on-going and completed construction projects.

Next, the board considered a resolution to allow the new deputy treasurer to be able to sign for the district’s credit card. Willen moved to approve the request. White seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

The board then considered an agreement between the American Red Cross and S-OCS, which allows district schools to be used as shelter and for relocation purposes in the event of a natural disaster. Willen moved to approve the request, which Brinson seconded. The motion passed 6-0.

Next, the board considered amending the 2022-2023 school calendar in response to the state limiting e-learning days. It changed Oct. 21 to an in-person day instead of hosting parent teacher conferences then. Morgan moved to approve the request, and Brinson seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.

The board also declared a list of items as surplus from Spencer Elementary School and approved donating 50 desks to the NiCE Program in Nicaragua.

The board approved a $5,000 grant for Patriot Manufacturing and a $1,590 check from the Owen County Community Foundation for the Owen Valley High School’s JROTC program.

The board then considered the 2022-2023 transportation handbook. Morgan moved to approve the request, which Brinson seconded. The motion passed 6-0.

It was then that Scott Stenftenagel of the stenftenagel group presented the project plans for secured school safety entrances. The plans include bullet resistant glass and an additional holding area between the front doors and entryway into the school. Willen approved the request to advertise for bids for the project. Smeltzer seconded the motion, and the motion passed unanimously.

The board also approved a design proposal agreement for the SES phase 3 HVAC project with Gibraltar Architect, an out of state field trip for the OVHS football team to Robinson, Illinois, and a five-cent increase in school meals across the board.

The board then considered a slew of personnel items, which they voted on together. These included leave requests, resignations, new hires and new coaching hires. The batch also included contracts for Tabitha Freeman, Curriculum director for S-OCS; Aaron LaGrange, assistant principal for SES; Norm Warner, technology coordinator for S-OCS; Thomas Curry, transportation coordinator for S-OCS; Justin Lowry, athletic director for Owen Valley Middle School; Brad Greene, athletic director for Owen Valley High School; and Brenda Burton, occupational therapist for S-OCS.

The board will meet again at 7 p.m. July 28 in the Mike Wells memorial Board Room of Central Office, 205 E. Hillside Ave., Spencer.