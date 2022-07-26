Judge temporarily blocks campaign law in NC Attorney General Josh Stein's favor

A federal judge ruled in Attorney General Josh Stein's favor yesterday by temporarily blocking a law that the state used to investigate him.

Catch up quick: Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, Stein's opponent in the 2020 election for North Carolina AG, accused Stein's campaign of violating a century-old law that prohibits anyone from publishing or circulating knowingly false, derogatory information about candidates.

In a complaint filed with the state board of elections, O'Neill argued that an ad Stein's campaign ran violated that law.

Driving the news: The complaint triggered a criminal investigation. Attorneys representing Stein's campaign argued in court yesterday that the law at the center of that investigation is unconstitutional.

In a lawsuit first reported by the News & Observer , Stein called the law "archaic" and said it had never been used before.

Why it matters: The ruling is a win for Stein, who is both the state's top law enforcement officer and the second most powerful Democrat, after Gov. Roy Cooper.

Stein could have faced prosecution for violating the law had the judge not issued a temporary restraining order on the law.

The intrigue: The investigation is now in the hands of Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman's office. Freeman, who is also a Democrat, has recused herself from the case, the N&O reported.