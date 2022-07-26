ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge temporarily blocks campaign law in NC Attorney General Josh Stein's favor

By Lucille Sherman
Axios Raleigh
Axios Raleigh
 5 days ago

A federal judge ruled in Attorney General Josh Stein's favor yesterday by temporarily blocking a law that the state used to investigate him.

Catch up quick: Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, Stein's opponent in the 2020 election for North Carolina AG, accused Stein's campaign of violating a century-old law that prohibits anyone from publishing or circulating knowingly false, derogatory information about candidates.

  • In a complaint filed with the state board of elections, O'Neill argued that an ad Stein's campaign ran violated that law.

Driving the news: The complaint triggered a criminal investigation. Attorneys representing Stein's campaign argued in court yesterday that the law at the center of that investigation is unconstitutional.

Why it matters: The ruling is a win for Stein, who is both the state's top law enforcement officer and the second most powerful Democrat, after Gov. Roy Cooper.

  • Stein could have faced prosecution for violating the law had the judge not issued a temporary restraining order on the law.

The intrigue: The investigation is now in the hands of Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman's office. Freeman, who is also a Democrat, has recused herself from the case, the N&O reported.

