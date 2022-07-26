SE WI Weather: Wednesday morning shower, warm and humid day

It has been another great day with temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s, low humidity, a lot of sun and nice breeze. This evening will be partly cloudy with temps falling to near 70 by 9pm and a light breeze. The chance for a few showers increases late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Not everyone will see the rain, but we will all feel more humidity the first half of the day. High temps will be in the low 80s, and the cold front will bring drier air by the afternoon.

That dry comfortable air is with us for the rest of the week and slowly increases over the weekend. There is another chance for scattered showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Thursday is then sunny and in the upper 70s. Friday is another great day with sun, low humidity and temps in the 70s. We are warm up into the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80 by Sunday. Monday is more humid with highs in the mid 80s and scattered afternoon t'showers.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and comfortable with isolated shower by morning

Low: 61 Lakefront...67 Inland

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNES:

Isolated morning shower and humid, then clearing and warm

High: 83

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY:

Scattered morning shower, then sunny, breezy and warm

High: 79

Wind: NW 15-20 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and comfortable

High: 78

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and nice day

High: 81

Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm

High: 84

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph