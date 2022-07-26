Communities Nationwide Hiring Private Security to Combat Crime

Photo : iStockphoto

With crime still surging nationwide, many Democrat-run cities are seeing more communities hiring private security to protect both business and residential areas.

For better or worse, the city of Houston was far ahead of Chicago, Seattle and others in this category.

"Businesses have always supplemented their security with hiring extra job officers, police officers that work security on the side," says retired Greg Fremin, retired HPD captain and internship director at Sam Houston State University.

"But they do it for a private venue or added security. We see it baseball games, football games, even in high-crime neighborhoods where they have officers patrolling off-duty."

He says what's going on nationwide is more urgent.

"What you see happening right now are communities and businesses coming together to ensure they have adequate safety and protection," says Fremin. "It's almost unheard of, but we're in very challenging times right now."

Fremin blames defund police and progressive judges for growing staffing shortages at police departments nationwide.

"Houston is a lot different than what we see in other cities. The mayor supports the police department. You don't see the defund movement," he says.

"You're not going to see that happening in this city. I think the vast majority of citizenry support and honor the men and women wearing a uniform. But it's tough being a police officer right now."