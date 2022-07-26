ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesville, LA

Officials looking for clues after body of woman found in Louisiana river

By Natchez Democrat Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Louisiana officials are searching for any information that could lead them to the identity of a female body found in Black River in Jonesville, Louisiana, South of the Black River bridge.

The unidentified woman was wearing a white tank top and blue boxer-type shorts. Other describers were not immediately available at the time of this report.

“We have received several leads regarding this body and hope to have more information to release to the public or an identification after initial autopsy later today,” Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 318-744-5411.

Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

