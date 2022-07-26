ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPS puts limit on Amazon deliveries amid focus on bigger returns

Reuters
 3 days ago
July 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service (UPS.N) on Tuesday said it will not lift the number of packages it delivers for Amazon.com, its biggest customer, as it focuses on shipments with the highest financial returns.

The world's biggest package delivery firm has bolstered profits by raising prices for e-commerce shipments that boomed after COVID-19 infections spread around the globe.

UPS reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, but shares were down 3.3% to $181.66 at midday as some investors worried that softening e-commerce delivery demand could derail future price increases.

Atlanta-based UPS (UPS.N) said volume in its core domestic unit fell 4% during the second quarter. That was partly due to the company's decision to enforce its maximum package volume agreement with Amazon, Chief Executive Carol Tome' said.

"We've contractually agreed on what makes sense for us versus what makes sense for them. That means that the volume and revenue for Amazon is coming down," said Tome', who forecast that Amazon (AMZN.O) will account for less than 11% of total UPS revenue by the end of the year.

In 2013, Amazon swamped UPS with unexpected Christmas packages, spawning a cascade of delays that outraged customers. Soon after, Amazon launched its own delivery business.

While that service is growing fast and could eventually compete head-to-head with UPS, Amazon still depends on UPS to deliver millions of packages to homes.

Meanwhile, UPS is racing to revive the business-to-business shipments that were its bread and butter before the pandemic. It has made slow progress on that front because corporations have reeled in spending and workers are reluctant to return en masse to office buildings.

On Tuesday, UPS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.29 per share on revenue of $24.76 billion. Company-wide volume fell 4.8% to 23.07 million packages per day, but revenue per package jumped 11.9% helped by price hikes and fuel surcharges.

E-commerce demand started softening with the lifting of COVID prevention measures. When consumers shed masks, they started spending more money on in-store purchases, travel, dining and other entertainment.

At the same time, soaring costs for rent, fuel and food started biting into their disposable income.

"Volumes are down as there is a shift from goods to services so investors are concerned that (UPS) pricing will slip," Cowen analyst Helane Becker said

JustMyThoughts
3d ago

So in simplest terms: 1) they have been price gouging, 2) their investors want them to price gouge even more, and 3) they're screwing over Amazon customers for better price gouging opportunities. UPS was already bad enough, and it sounds like they'll be heading down hill even further. USPS and Amazon delivery people have always delivered my orders correctly, undamaged, and in a timely manner. UPS has, on many occasions, failed on one or more of those criteria, fairly frequently. Or they leave a door tag without ever even knocking on the door. Hopefully Amazon (and everybody else) gets to a point where they can drop UPS altogether.

Rick Walsh
2d ago

I work for a Company that delivers Amazon Shipments and Amazon is putting their delivery burden on UPS, USPS and FedEx vs. taking care of their Customers / establishing their own shipping solution. It's about time a shipper stepped up and said "Amazon you need to figure your own solution". The only person screwing Amazon Customers is Amazon.

Deb Klimes
2d ago

UPS vs FedEx: I can order from Walmart or Amazon and actually receive it by the scheduled time of arrival if FedEx delivers. If UPS is the responsible deliverer, it usually sits for 2-3 days, usually in Duluthn MN, even though it was to arrive on that first day of them holding it. I finally complained to Walmart that they just need to stop using UPS to deliver good because the sit on it, way past the scheduled delivery date. No problem with FedEx! Got $10 to use from them due to this problem.

