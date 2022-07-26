Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

www.techradar.com
Sharon Adams
3d ago
I always compare prices with two other stores. If the price of the item is higher at Amazon, I will go elsewhere. Amazon has also gotten a lot slower with their shipping. so if I see something I need right away, I buy the product elsewhere. Their big mistake was hooking up with USPS to deliver their packages!!!!!
Seriously 1234
3d ago
I use to use Amazon all the time than they raised the price and slower delivery so I rarely use Amazon anymore. Price they want to charge hmmmm I can go myself and it’s cheaper.
SMH
3d ago
Between Netflix and Amazon I could care less what happening with your business in the other countries you make it sound like it’s happening in the US with your Clickbait then people who didn’t read the article now spreading fake news
