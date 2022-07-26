ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County, IN

Burton, Curry discuss office relocation in conversation outside of meetings

By Nicole DeCriscio
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cwl2Z_0gt4PYem00

One more decision for Owen County appears to have been made over a phone call between two commissioners outside of a public meeting.

This time, the decision was for the voter registration and mapping departments to switch offices inside the Owen County Courthouse.

The topic came up based on a question during the public comment section by Victor Vaillette.

Vaillette began by asking if the two offices were actually switching offices.

“Yes,” Commissioner Bob Curry said in response.

Vaillette then asked when that decision was made.

“They agreed to it, the two offices,” Curry said. “Because when its voting time, because of the voting machines, people can’t get to the mapping because they can’t get through all the voting things.”

Curry said the offices agreed to switch offices themselves.

Vaillette then asked when, to which Curry replied that he didn't remember.

Vaillette asked if it was in a public meeting and that the commissioners needed to agree to it.

“Why do we have to agree to it? If they want to move their own office and it’s not interfering with anybody, I don’t see a problem with it,” Curry said.

Vaillette asked if they made the request to the commissioners and if any department can simply trade offices if both department heads agree to do so.

“That’s a good question. I presume so,” Curry said.

Curry said the department heads did not bring it to the commissioners.

Vaillette then asked how voter registration will secure ballots, and Curry said they’re secured at the clerk’s office.

Vaillette pressed on who made the decision and when.

“Well, Gary [Burton] called me. And Gary’s not here so I truly cannot answer that for you,” Curry said.

Vaillette asked when the two talked over the phone.

“I don’t remember exactly when, in the last week,” Curry said. “I told him I didn’t see any problem with it. Do you see a problem with it?”

“Well I see a problem with making decisions and not having them formally out here in a public hearing. It sounds like you’re telling me that Gary called you and said we want to do this and you said you don’t have an objection.”

“I didn’t,” Curry said.

“And therefore on Friday they moved,” Vaillette finished.

Curry said he didn’t know if the two departments had moved yet. He said that Vaillette was coming from hearsay.

“Where I’m coming from is that the business of the county needs to be done here in a public hearing, not privately with a phone call between Gary Burton and Bob Curry. Does that make sense?” Vaillette asked.

“Sir, I’m not going to get into an argument with you. It’s done. Whatever’s been done,” Curry said.

Curry then moved on to attorney and commissioner comments.

“I don’t know anything about any of this,” county attorney Jim Bryan said when asked about the decision to have departments move offices. “I don’t know a single thing about it. This is the first I’ve heard about it.”

Comments / 1

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A longtime Monroe County judge is dead

A longtime Monroe County judge is dead following a four-car accident in Marion County. Marc Kellams served in Monroe Circuit Court for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2018. He also taught at the Maurer School of Law. Kellams was a 1978 graduate of the law school. His undergraduate degree,...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Road Closures in Daviess County

The following roads will be closed today (August 2, 2022): Weather permitting. 1050E btw 700S-600S will be closed for tiling from 7am to 5pm. 400S btw 500E-600E from 8am to noon for pipe replacement. 1100E btw 475N-550N from noon to 5pm.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Owen County, IN
Sports
County
Owen County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Owen County, IN
Government
wbiw.com

Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
foodmanufacturing.com

Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility

LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
LEBANON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

20-year-old Cydnee Racey of Washington was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. The current jail population...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Curry
Person
Gary Burton
WTHI

Watermelon farmers suffer loss following heavy rains

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Many watermelon crops are feeling the effects of recent heavy rainfall in Knox County. From exciting Watermelon Festivals, to New Year’s Eve Watermelon Drops. Knox County is known as the watermelon capital of the world. One of the many well-known Watermelon growers in Knox County is...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Stabbing investigation in Odon

Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
ODON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymixfm.com

Vigo Co. Prosecutor: ‘Under Indiana law no crime was committed’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Prosecutor is offering insight into why no charges were filed in regards to a disturbance Tuesday at the eastside Walmart. As we’ve reported Terre Haute Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the Walmart on State Road 46. One of the men had what turned out to be a pellet gun in his waistband.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WAND TV

Firefighter sentenced for gas theft

PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
wbiw.com

Obituary: Stacy Renee Wright

Stacy Renee Wright, 44, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born April 10, 1978, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dr. Ross S. and Barbara (Hildreth) Wright. Stacy enjoyed hiking, refinishing furniture, being outdoors, and her dog, Journey. Surviving are her parents, a sister, Erin Wright...
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHI

Doctors to evaluate Vigo County man ahead of September murder trial

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're following new information in a Vigo County murder case. Two doctors will evaluate Michael Wilson, a man accused of murdering his mother. In June, attorneys for Wilson said they intend to assert a defense of mental disease or defect. The doctors will determine if...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
freedom929.com

12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY

(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
Spencer Evening World

Spencer Evening World

436
Followers
528
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spencer, IN from Spencer Evening World.

 http://spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy