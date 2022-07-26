The Breaking Point: Rage room allows participants to ‘unleash inner beast’

Read on communityimpact.com
Austin Brain & Spine opening new location in Dripping Springs
Dr. Brett Simpson completed his neurosurgery residency at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. (Courtesy Austin Brain & Spine) Austin Brain & Spine's eighth location is opening Aug. 29 at 331 Sportsplex Drive, Ste. A, Dripping Springs. The practice led by Dr. Brett Simpson will specialize in managing degenerative spine disease, spinal stenosis, spinal trauma, congenital spinal disorders, disc herniations and more. Surgical treatment for metastatic and primary spinal tumors will also be available.
Zips Dry Cleaning expanding into Austin and Round Rock
A Zips Dry Cleaning is located at 8105 Burnet Road, Austin. Two new locations will be opening around October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Zips Dry Cleaners is opening two new retail locations: one at the Cannon Oaks Shopping Center at 3421 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, and another near the intersection of Gattis School Road and A.W. Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock. Both opening dates are set for October.
International auction house Lark Mason Associates makes its home in New Braunfels
From left: Lark Mason, Erica Mason and Lark Mason III are surrounded by the art in their auction house. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) Lark Mason Associates is a full-service auction house that specializes in fine and decorative works of art and is located on Mill Street in downtown New Braunfels. The business had a German farmstead from 1850 in New Braunfels that was planned for demolition moved to its location and built the auction house around the historic structure.
Everyday Zen Gifts & Tea now open in San Marcos following two-year hiatus
Everyday Zen Gifts & Tea opened in June at 165 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 112, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Everyday Zen Gifts & Tea relocated to 165 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 112, San Marcos, from 1305 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, in June following a two-year closure due to COVID-19. The shop sells items for meditation, sage, crystals, tea and tea accessories such as infusers and canisters. It also sells candles, books, tarot cards and more. Customers can shop in store and online. 512-720-9066.www.everydayzen.com.
Summer Moon Coffee in Avery Ranch celebrates anniversary
Summer Moon Coffee in Avery Ranch celebrated its fifth anniversary in June. (Courtesy Summer Moon) The Avery Ranch location of Summer Moon celebrated its fifth anniversary June 11 with a party that included games, face painting and raffles. Located at 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd., Austin, Summer Moon—which serves hot and...
Sharkey's Cutz for Kids coming to Round Rock on Aug. 27
Sharkey's Cuts for Kids offers a child-centered salon experience for haircuts, curls, updos and beauty services. (Courtesy Sharkey's Cuts for Kids) A Sharkey's Cuts for Kids location will open in Round Rock at 4500 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Ste. 108, on Aug. 27, bringing a child-centered environment with it. The salon includes a wash, cut and blow dry in the cost of each haircut, and provides fun cars or gaming stations, videos, mini-cures, lollipops and balloons. 512-215-2040 www.sharkeyscutsforkidsroundrock.com.
Hotel Granduca Austin to host Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18
The dinner will be held at the hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin will host a Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18. The hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar, will present a multicourse meal with bacon-wrapped quail, Linz Heritage Angus ribeye, maple cinnamon cheesecake and more. The dinner is held in partnership with Treaty Oak Distilling and will include curated bourbon pairings to go with each course as well as a complimentary Treaty Oak Crafted Cocktail. The event will also have live music. 5:30 p.m. $95. Visconti Ristorante & Bar, 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. B, Austin.
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing after 38 years in Austin
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is a year-round costume store offering full-body costumes, shoes, accessories, masks and more. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, a year-round costume store at 1506 South Congress Ave., Austin, is closing its doors at the end of this year. Lucy in Disguise Owner Jenna Radtke has been serving the Austin community since 1984.
Facilities Resource Inc. relocates from Austin to facility in Cedar Park
Office furniture store Facilities Resource Inc. relocated from Austin to a 25,000-square-foot facility in Cedar Park in April. (Courtesy Facilities Resource Inc.) Facilities Resource Inc. moved into a 25,000-square-foot facility at 1641 Scottsdale Crossing, Cedar Park, next to The Crossover sports complex, in April. The office furniture and design business...
Last Austin-area Staples location closing Aug. 5
The Staples in the Mueller neighborhood is closing its doors Aug. 5. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) The only Austin-area Staples will close Aug. 5 after the rent for its Mueller location was increased. The franchise, located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Ste. 700, Austin, is the only franchise in Austin.
Cedar Park location of Jet's Pizza now set to open in September
Jet's Pizza, offering multiple pizza styles, will now open its Cedar Park location in September. (Courtesy Jet's Pizza) Detroit-style pizza company Jet’s Pizza is looking to open a Cedar Park location on Cypress Creek Road in September. The Michigan-based chain’s menu includes a variety of pizza options, including Detroit-style...
Bakery SusieCakes opening Westlake location in September
The bakery will open in September. (Courtesy SusieCakes) The all-American, home-style bakery SusieCakes will open in Westlake in September. The bakery will be located at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 123, Austin, in the West Woods Shopping Center. SusieCakes specializes in classic desserts made from scratch by in-house bakers without the use of any mixes, artificial preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups or trans-fats, according to the business.
Via 313 Pizza to open Round Rock location Aug. 15
Via 313 Pizza will open its first Round Rock location in Rock Creek Plaza this August. (Courtesy Via 313) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, will open Aug. 15, according to a company representative. It will occupy a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers, desserts and houses a full bar. www.via313.com.
Hays County Barbershop opens second location in Kyle
The team at Hays County Barbershop specializes in a variety of hair and beard services. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Hays County Barbershop opened a second location Aug. 2 at 21511 I-35, Ste. A102, Kyle. Hays County Barbershop opened in 2019, serving Kyle and the surrounding areas with a team of...
Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13
The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
Council funds further review of Austin police practices, culture
Reviews of the Austin Police Department will continue. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) A new round of reviews into the Austin Police Department’s practices and past alleged misconduct will proceed over the coming months. City Council unanimously voted July 28 for a $350,000 contract extension with Kroll Associates, the consulting...
Flight Ice Creams now dishing out dessert in Dripping Springs
Flight Ice Creams held its grand opening at Fitzhugh Brewing in July. (Courtesy Flight Ice Creams) Flight Ice Creams is now open and serving icy desserts across Dripping Springs in various pop-up locations as well as at public and private events. After a few soft openings in June, owner Matt Sorenson officially launched his ice cream business July 17 with a grand opening event at Fitzhugh Brewing.
Dual boutique Fabulous Nobodies, Mad Finds, Yo! now open in downtown Round Rock
Two separate boutiques, Mad Finds, Yo Resale + Vintage + Oddities and Fabulous Nobodies Curated Gifts and Fun, opened at 109 E. Main St., Round Rock, in early June. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Two separate boutiques opened at 109 E. Main St., Round Rock, in early June. Mad Finds, Yo!...
Austin ISD gages community interest ahead of potential teacher housing bond
The bond dollars would be leveraged to build up to 1,000 homes that would be reserved for members of the district's 5,600 strong teaching staff. (Courtesy Glorie Martinez/Community Impact Newspaper staff) Austin ISD staff held a public input session on Aug. 2 about a potential $50 million teacher housing bond...
Just Mind Counseling coming soon to Westlake
William and Teri Schroeder are the husband-and-wife duo behind Just Mind Counseling. (Courtesy Just Mind Counseling) Just Mind Counseling will open a new location Aug. 8 to provide children, teens, adults and couples with comprehensive psychological care. Located at 7004 Bee Caves Road, Bldg. 3, Ste. 200, Austin, the practice is owned by a husband and wife who are both therapists. Just Mind Counseling was founded in 2007 and has more than 40 therapists to choose from with the majority having over 20 years of experience and advanced training in a variety of areas, including eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, an evidence-based way to treat trauma. 512-843-7665.
