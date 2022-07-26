Medical Expert Provides Possible Explanation After Darwin Nunez Spotted Wearing Knee Strapping In Liverpool Training

A medical expert has explained the possible reasons why new Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez may be wearing a knee strapping in training.

Reds fans took to social media to show concern that the 23-year-old who scored four goals against RB Leipzig last week was spotted with the support on.

In an interview with Football Insider, Ben Dinnery, from the Premier Injuries website did his best to allay the fears of Liverpool supporters.

“It could just be that it helps to alleviate some of the load coming through that patellar tendon.

“It is going to be high intensity, high workload. Sometimes you can get a bit of irritation and overload around the knee. Sometimes that strapping can help alleviate and manage that.

“It can also help the kneecap track properly and offset any irritation in there. It’s not massive. It’s more just to guide that patellar.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

“If there is a slight muscular imbalance, that patellar might not track as it should. It’s not so much an injury, it’s more of a pain. This is used to stop that.”

Liverpool are very cautious when it comes to injuries and no risks would be taken with the Uruguayan so it's difficult to see the issue being anything other than minor as Dinnery explained.

Jurgen Klopp's team and Nunez are in action again on Wednesday when they take on RB Salzburg in Austria and you can find the details of how and when to watch the match HERE.

