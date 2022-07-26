ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chris Rock uses Will Smith Oscars slap in new stand-up tour with Kevin Hart: ‘Words hurt’

By Lawrence Richard
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Newark, NJ
City
Madison, NJ
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Holmdel, NJ
City
Madison, NY
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
City
Wantagh, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Pnc Bank Arts Center#Us Weekly#Xxl Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Fox News

773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy