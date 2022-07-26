ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Fed could surprise markets by sounding even more aggressive as economy teeters

By Patti Domm, @in/patti-domm-9224884/, @pattidomm
CNBC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnbc.com

Comments / 14

Angela Herford
5d ago

Wonder where this thought came from?? Remember when a certain campaign happened that a person wanted higher taxes on people who made more than a certain amount??

Reply(2)
6
charlene martin
5d ago

yea .well my thought is he needs to stop raising interests rates so people can keep their homes and not be homeless too.its hard enough .and I feel enough is enough.

Reply(4)
5
Fran Chechatka
5d ago

They want to get rid of the banking system and use one central bank for all types of tranactions. Also get rid of the dollar. They want to use a card like a debit card instead of money so they will know where every penny you spend goes Th is is there control over us. Be Aware

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Vincent Reinhart
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Real Gdp#Consumer Price Index#Fed#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy