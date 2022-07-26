TransUnion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $95.6 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $948.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $961.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $935 million to $955 million for the fiscal third quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.8 billion.

