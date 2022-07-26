Sensata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) _ Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $34.8 million.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 83 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 89 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $1.02 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Sensata expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.42 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.05 billion.

