Polaris Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) _ Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and amortization costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

Polaris Inc expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.10 to $10.30 per share.

