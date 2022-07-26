Ventator Materials: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WYNYARD PARK STOCKTON-ON-TEES, Britain (AP) _ Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $93 million.

The Wynyard park stockton-On-Tees, Britain-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $642 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $677.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNTR