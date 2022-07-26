U.S. first lady Jill Biden's press secretary to depart - CNN

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa is departing the White House, CNN reported on Tuesday citing a White House official.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru' Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Terminals at California's third-busiest port resume regular hours on Monday, article with image

July 25, 2022

Marine terminals at California's Port of Oakland opened for normal operations on Monday after port leaders and police ended a week-long independent truck driver protest of the state's new "gig worker" law, which stranded cargo on ships, docks and warehouses and worsened U.S. supply chain snarls.