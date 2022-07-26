ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. first lady Jill Biden's press secretary to depart - CNN

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHCBk_0gt4IQH500

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa is departing the White House, CNN reported on Tuesday citing a White House official.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru' Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Terminals at California's third-busiest port resume regular hours on Monday, article with image

United States 路

July 25, 2022

Marine terminals at California's Port of Oakland opened for normal operations on Monday after port leaders and police ended a week-long independent truck driver protest of the state's new "gig worker" law, which stranded cargo on ships, docks and warehouses and worsened U.S. supply chain snarls.

Comments / 600

Chuck
5d ago

Run baby run. The hands are leaving the The BIDEN ship. They see the light at the end of the tunnel and it's the TRUMP TRAIN EXPRESS coming at them!!!!!! 🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂

Reply(30)
468
Western Pa. Rebel
5d ago

Biden/Harris has had more people leaving this Administration than Obama and Trump combined. leftist always think that Trump had more but the facts are there. Obama had some departures and Trump had a few at this time of their presidency. Biden is 29% +... Just saying Biden will and has always been a FAILURE IN POLITICS.. The people who surround him are wise to who is really running the country to the ground. Now! Where's all those leakers and Whistle-blowers 🤔?? Remember there's book deals for them.. 😆

Reply(46)
243
Robert Dia
5d ago

Nobody wants to be associated with a loser responsible for ruining a great nation.

Reply(45)
476
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Cummins Inc#Press Secretary#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

Reuters

519K+
Followers
346K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy