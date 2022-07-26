Provident Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) _ Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Riverside, California-based company said it had net income of 34 cents.

The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.1 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PROV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PROV