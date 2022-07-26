‘Shot between the eyes’: Hearing set for Huntsville woman charged in 2019 murder

26-year-old Mieisha Robinson was arrested in 2019 in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Kevin Michale Fouse at the Highland Apartments near Sparkman… Read More

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville woman facing murder charges is set to appear in court on Tuesday, according to online court documents.

26-year-old Mieisha Robinson was arrested in 2019 in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Kevin Michale Fouse at the Highland Apartments near Sparkman Drive.

Mieisha Robinson (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

At the time of the incident, Huntsville Police told News 19 that Fouse had been shot following an argument over property.

According to AL.com, that property was a car that Fouse had sold to Robinson.

Fouse, his girlfriend and his 8-year-old daughter had gone to Robinson’s residence where he planned to demand full payment for the vehicle or to take it back.

Huntsville Police Investigator Michael DeNoon testified during a preliminary hearing in August 2019. DeNoon explained that an argument ensued when Fouse confronted Robinson and her girlfriend about the vehicle.

In AL.com’s article, Fouse testified that Robinson’s girlfriend was recording the argument on a cellphone. That video showed Robinson telling Fouse to hit her, but he didn’t.

Robinson then pulls out a gun and points it at Fouse’s head, according to DeNoon.

The cellphone video was covered, but the sound of a gunshot could be heard. When the lens was uncovered, Fouse could be seen laying on the ground, DeNoon testified.

He had been shot once between the eyes.

Fouse’s girlfriend was also shot, injuring her finger and grazing her head.

Robinson was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury in August 2021. A jury trial is set to take place on Monday, August 1.